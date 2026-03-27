Controversial Remarks Lead to Arrest of Expelled IUML Leader

An expelled leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Irshad, found himself in legal trouble after allegedly making derogatory remarks against CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha during a campaign event in Kayamkulam.

According to police sources, a complaint filed by Prathibha prompted an immediate investigation, leading to Irshad's arrest. Although the charges were bailable, the situation attracted considerable attention, especially since the Model Code of Conduct was deemed violated.

Following the outcry, the IUML expelled Irshad, who also lost his role as the UDF convener in the area. Despite universal condemnation of his comments, the CPI(M) and UDF traded barbs, intensifying the political tension in the Kayamkulam constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)