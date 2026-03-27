Controversial Remarks Lead to Arrest of Expelled IUML Leader
Irshad, an expelled IUML leader, was arrested for making derogatory remarks against CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha. Following Prathibha's complaint, he was charged and later released on bail. The remarks led to Irshad's removal from party duties and criticism from various political fronts.
- Country:
- India
An expelled leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Irshad, found himself in legal trouble after allegedly making derogatory remarks against CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha during a campaign event in Kayamkulam.
According to police sources, a complaint filed by Prathibha prompted an immediate investigation, leading to Irshad's arrest. Although the charges were bailable, the situation attracted considerable attention, especially since the Model Code of Conduct was deemed violated.
Following the outcry, the IUML expelled Irshad, who also lost his role as the UDF convener in the area. Despite universal condemnation of his comments, the CPI(M) and UDF traded barbs, intensifying the political tension in the Kayamkulam constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Irshad
- IUML
- Kayamkulam
- CPI(M)
- U Prathibha
- politics
- election
- derogatory remarks
- UDF
- bail
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