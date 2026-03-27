Kerala's Election Clash: Allegations, Collaborations, and Communal Tensions

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan firmly rejected Congress leader V D Satheesan's assertion that his 1977 election win was secured with support from the RSS, instead accusing the opposition of spreading falsehoods and collaborating with RSS. Vijayan alleged Congress had previously allied with Jan Sangh against the Communist party.

The Chief Minister criticized BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan's remarks about Hindu candidates, denouncing it as an attempt to stir communal hatred. Vijayan reaffirmed Kerala's secular standing, cautioning against divisive politics targeting specific communities.

Highlighting the socio-economic strides made by the Left Democratic Front, the Chief Minister pointed to the LIFE Mission's accomplishments in providing homes for the landless. The government, he noted, continued efforts towards developing housing for coastal communities, with insufficient central assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)