Euro Zone Bonds Struggle Amid Iran Crisis and Rising Inflation Fears

Euro zone government bonds saw a slight uptick on Friday; however, short-dated debts are experiencing the worst monthly performance in years. The ongoing conflict with Iran has caused energy prices to spike, disturbing interest rate predictions and leading investors to exit fixed-income assets.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz into April or face consequences, initially causing crude prices to plummet and depressing Treasury yields. By Friday, investors acknowledged that the extended deadline might imply prolonged conflict, escalating the risk of sustained inflation which negatively affects bond markets.

Italy's bonds have been most adversely impacted given their dependency on energy imports and fragile public finances, with a significant increase in yields. Comparatively, German two-year yields also rose, albeit slightly less. The expanding gap between German and Italian yields reflects worsening investor sentiment, alongside diminishing demand for government debt.