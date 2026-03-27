Suvendu Adhikari's Determined Ram Navami Rally in Nandigram
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari led a Ram Navami procession in Nandigram, West Bengal, affirming that past events had faced TMC-backed disruptions. This year, minority community members welcomed the rally. Adhikari seeks re-election, promoting peace and prosperity amid the state's approaching assembly elections scheduled for late April.
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BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari organized a Ram Navami procession in Nandigram, West Bengal, pointing to previous processions disrupted by TMC-linked interference. The event, however, saw participation from minority community members, enhancing a peaceful atmosphere.
Adhikari, seeking re-election, differentiated between 'nationalist Muslims', who supported the rally, and fundamentalists aligned with TMC. He emphasized the rally's occurrence after an eight-year hiatus.
Amidst ongoing election campaigns, Adhikari undertook similar processions in various constituencies. With West Bengal elections set for April 23 and 29, candidates like Adhikari are rallying for support, highlighting state development and unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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