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US Secretary Rubio Faces G7 Allies' Scepticism Amid Iran Conflict

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a G7 meeting in France amid tensions over the US stance on the Iran conflict and NATO's response. President Trump criticized NATO allies for their lack of support, posing challenges for Rubio in maintaining diplomatic relationships with skeptical European countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaux-De-Cerney | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:45 IST
US Secretary Rubio Faces G7 Allies' Scepticism Amid Iran Conflict
Marco Rubio

Amidst a backdrop of international tension, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with G7 foreign ministers on Friday. This gathering followed President Donald Trump's critical remarks directed at NATO allies over perceived inaction concerning the Iran conflict.

Trump's recent criticisms of NATO, aired during a Cabinet meeting, have complicated Rubio's diplomatic efforts as he seeks to bolster support from skeptical allies in Paris. The United States, along with other G7 nations—except Japan—belong to NATO, but differing views on America's strategy in the Middle East add stress to these alliances.

At the historic Vaux-de-Cerney abbey, discussions centered on global security challenges, including the Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war. France echoed concerns about the US's unpredictability. As tensions in the Middle East simmer, the G7 faces pressure to find a unified approach to address both regional and broader security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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