German Minister Accuses Russia of Aiding Iran Amid Conflict

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has leveled serious accusations against Russia, claiming that the nation is aiding Iran in pinpointing potential strike targets in the ongoing conflict. He addressed reporters during a G7 meeting in France, highlighting the geopolitical implications of such actions.

Wadephul asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy involves using the turmoil in the Middle East to distract international attention from his aggressive actions in Ukraine. 'Putin cynically hopes that the escalation in the Middle East will divert our attention from his crimes in Ukraine,' Wadephul declared, emphasizing the interconnectedness of these global issues.

The German minister also revealed his communication with U.S. Secretary of State Marcio Rubio, conveying Germany's stance and willingness to play a significant role in the Strait of Hormuz once hostilities subside. This statement underscores the international concern and potential diplomatic engagements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)