Karnataka's Congress Unity Amid Bypoll Challenges

In the face of growing speculation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has firmly rejected any reports of division within the state Congress concerning candidate selection for the Davanagere South bypolls. Despite internal pressures, Shivakumar expressed confidence in party unity, assuring that all members will adhere to the party's decision.

The bypoll, set for April 9, follows the recent deaths of senior Congress MLAs Shamanur Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti. Congress has chosen to field Samarth Mallikarjun, the grandson of Shivashankarappa, amidst discontent from factions within the party and the minority community.

As Congress leaders strive to unify support, rebel candidate Sadiq Pailwan remains in the fray, highlighting existing tensions. Meanwhile, BJP has positioned Srinivas T Dasakariyappa against Congress's candidate. Despite challenges, Shivakumar remains optimistic, pledging to secure a substantial victory for Mallikarjun.

(With inputs from agencies.)