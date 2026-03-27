Congress Unites for Davanagere South Bypoll: Sadiq Pailwan Steps Aside

Sadiq Pailwan, once a contender for the Congress ticket, has announced his withdrawal from the Davanagere South Assembly bypoll race, opting to support the party's candidate. Samarth Mallikarjun, with strong family ties to the constituency, is now the official nominee.

This decision comes amid internal party discussions and demands from the Muslim community, which has a substantial presence in the region. Despite earlier tensions, Congress leaders conveyed unity, asserting that all factions will collaborate for a significant win against the BJP.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior Congress figures lauded Pailwan's decision to prioritize party solidarity. Meanwhile, BJP has introduced Srinivas T Dasakariyappa as their contender for the seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)