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EU's Call for Peace: Solidarity in The Midst of Middle East Tensions

EU Council President Antonio Costa discusses the Middle East conflict with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, expressing EU solidarity with Israel amidst Iran's attacks. Costa calls for de-escalation, protection of civilians, and urges Israel to engage in direct talks with Lebanon and address Gaza's humanitarian issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 01:04 IST
EU's Call for Peace: Solidarity in The Midst of Middle East Tensions

EU Council President Antonio Costa has voiced the European Union's solidarity with Israel in the face of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Costa's discussion with Israeli President Isaac Herzog highlighted the EU's concern over recent attacks from Iran, targeting Israel and broadening disruptions across the region.

In a statement on X, Costa condemned the incessant aggression by Iran and Hezbollah, advocating for an immediate cessation of hostilities. He emphasized the need for all parties to adhere to international laws and protect civilian lives and infrastructure amid the prevailing violence.

Costa also pressed for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon while underscoring the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. He called for a swift response to improve conditions and stressed the importance of Hamas' disarmament to pave the way for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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