Vice President Vance's Hungary Visit: Solidarity Amidst Political Turmoil

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Hungary on April 7-8 to bolster support for right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, sources familiar with the plan revealed. This comes ahead of Orban's highly competitive election, potentially his toughest since 2010.

The trip aims to demonstrate backing for Orban, who has been publicly supported by former President Donald Trump. Polls suggest Orban is trailing behind a center-right challenger, adding pressure to his campaign. However, Vance's visit might be subject to change depending on developments linked to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The visit follows a similar gesture by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who in February went to Budapest to endorse Orban facing economic challenges and a potential political upset. Orban remains at odds with the EU on several matters, maintaining close ties with Moscow and opposing Ukraine's EU membership. Trump recently urged Hungarian voters to support Orban via social media.