Solidarity in Crises: PM Modi's Unwavering Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during crises, including the Covid pandemic and current West Asia conflict, has been lauded by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Saini emphasized Modi's unwavering commitment to prioritizing national interests.

The Chief Minister criticized the Congress and opposition parties for politicizing such critical situations, urging them to cooperate instead. Saini reassured the public of uninterrupted petroleum supplies in Haryana, attributing stable fuel prices to Modi's decision to slash excise duty on petrol and fully exempt diesel from duty.

In a recent virtual meeting with Modi, Saini reported smooth petroleum supplies in Haryana, countering any rumors of shortages despite high sales volumes across the state's government petrol pumps.