Electoral Roll Controversy: Ex-Judge's Name Deletion Sparks Outcry

In a recent controversy, Shahidullah Munshi, a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court and West Bengal Waqf Board chairperson, discovered his name had been removed from the electoral rolls following judicial scrutiny.

Munshi, whose family's voter status is still 'under adjudication', plans to appeal the decision at a tribunal. His concern emphasizes the broader problem of voter roll updates, which saw over 63 lakh names deleted, stirring political tensions. The ruling Trinamool Congress has criticized the Election Commission, while the BJP suggests legal recourse is available for discrepancies.

Munshi expressed frustration over his exclusion despite providing required documents. The controversy highlights fears of voter disenfranchisement, particularly affecting ordinary citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)