Balendra Shah: Nepal's Youngest Democratic Leader Takes Charge Amid a New Political Wave

Balendra Shah, known as 'Balen', was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal, marking a significant shift in the country's political landscape. The 35-year-old leader from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) took the oath in an elaborate ceremony steeped in Hindu and Buddhist rituals.

Shah's rise to power symbolizes a transformative chapter for Nepal, following the Gen-Z protests which unseated K P Sharma Oli's administration. His victory was celebrated internationally, with leaders from India and Pakistan extending their congratulations and looking forward to strengthening bilateral relations.

The March 5 elections saw a landslide victory for Shah's party, securing 182 out of 275 seats in the House of Representatives. This historic win signifies the public's trust in young leadership and a move towards a new era of governance in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)