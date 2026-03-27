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Balendra Shah: Nepal's Youngest Democratic Leader Takes Charge Amid a New Political Wave

Balendra Shah, a 35-year-old former rapper-turned-politician, was sworn in as Nepal's youngest democratically elected prime minister. His election follows a Gen-Z led protest that brought down the previous government. Shah's leadership marks a new era, with significant victories for his party and international congratulations pouring in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:58 IST
Balendra Shah: Nepal's Youngest Democratic Leader Takes Charge Amid a New Political Wave
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Balendra Shah, known as 'Balen', was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal, marking a significant shift in the country's political landscape. The 35-year-old leader from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) took the oath in an elaborate ceremony steeped in Hindu and Buddhist rituals.

Shah's rise to power symbolizes a transformative chapter for Nepal, following the Gen-Z protests which unseated K P Sharma Oli's administration. His victory was celebrated internationally, with leaders from India and Pakistan extending their congratulations and looking forward to strengthening bilateral relations.

The March 5 elections saw a landslide victory for Shah's party, securing 182 out of 275 seats in the House of Representatives. This historic win signifies the public's trust in young leadership and a move towards a new era of governance in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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