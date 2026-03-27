Birthday Cheers: PM Modi Extends Warm Wishes to HP CM Sukhu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who turned 62 recently. In his message, Modi prayed for Sukhu's long life and good health. Sukhu leads the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the occasion of his 62nd birthday. Sukhu, a key figure in the state's Congress-led government, received Modi's warm greetings on Friday.
Celebrating this milestone, PM Modi expressed hopes for Sukhu's continued good health and longevity in a message shared on social media platform 'X'.
The Prime Minister's gesture highlights the spirit of camaraderie and respect across political lines, as Sukhu continues to lead Himachal Pradesh's administrative endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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