Birthday Cheers: PM Modi Extends Warm Wishes to HP CM Sukhu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the occasion of his 62nd birthday. Sukhu, a key figure in the state's Congress-led government, received Modi's warm greetings on Friday.

Celebrating this milestone, PM Modi expressed hopes for Sukhu's continued good health and longevity in a message shared on social media platform 'X'.

The Prime Minister's gesture highlights the spirit of camaraderie and respect across political lines, as Sukhu continues to lead Himachal Pradesh's administrative endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)