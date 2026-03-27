Satheesan Responds to Vijayan's Allegations: A War of Words

In a sharp retort to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's allegations of a Congress-RSS nexus, Congress leader V D Satheesan accused Vijayan of playing both majority and minority appeasement games. The heated exchange followed speculation about a CPI(M)-BJP deal for upcoming elections in Kerala.

Satheesan contested Vijayan's portrayal of his ties, dismissing suggestions of receiving RSS support and highlighting consistent BJP protests against him. Addressing allegations about attending an RSS event, he explained it as part of representing Congress in multi-party debates. He drew comparisons between Vijayan and autocrats driven by fear.

The political skirmish reflects the complex political landscape in Kerala, echoing broader themes of opportunism and strategic alliances. Satheesan's remarks aim to hold Vijayan accountable, intensifying the political rivalry between Congress and CPI(M) in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)