Madhya Pradesh CM Responds to Tragic Road Accident with Aid Announcement
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Chhindwara to meet with families affected by a tragic road accident that claimed 10 lives. He announced additional financial aid and assured government support for the injured. Yadav also ordered an investigation into the accident and commended local police for their response.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has responded swiftly to the tragic road accident in Chhindwara that killed 10 people. He visited the affected families and announced an additional ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh per deceased victim, with the total financial aid reaching Rs 8 lakh.
The accident occurred when a bus carrying people from a public function collided with a pick-up vehicle. The bus was returning from an event attended by the chief minister. Yadav visited the district hospital and assured the injured of complete governmental support for their treatment.
Expressing grief, Yadav ordered a probe into the accident's cause and announced rewards for local police personnel for their prompt action. He reiterated the government's commitment to support the families during this distressing time.
ALSO READ
Kuwait Supports Pakistan's Mediation Efforts in West Asia
Parliament Urges MSP for Organic Crops to Boost Farmer Support
China Commits $1.1M to Boost WTO Support for LDCs and Trade Capacity
Trump's New Move to Support American Farmers Amid Biofuel Decisions
Election Carnage in Basanti: BJP and TMC Supporters Clash