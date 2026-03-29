Anxiety in Preschoolers: Understanding and Supporting Young Minds

New research reveals that a significant portion of Australian preschoolers are grappling with anxiety disorders. Conducted by Monash University, the study found that 48% of the 545 children studied exhibited symptoms of mental health disorders, with 43% meeting criteria for anxiety disorders, including separation anxiety and social phobias.

The research highlights the need for parental awareness and intervention, suggesting strategies such as open discussions about emotions, validating children's concerns, and encouraging them to confront fears in manageable ways. This proactive approach could help mitigate anxiety symptoms and foster resilient mindsets in young children.

For parents seeking additional support, consulting healthcare professionals or accessing resources like the Raising Children Network and Emerging Minds can provide valuable guidance. While the findings are preliminary, they emphasize the importance of understanding and addressing anxiety in early childhood development.

(With inputs from agencies.)