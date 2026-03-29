Anxiety in Preschoolers: Understanding and Supporting Young Minds
A study led by Monash University suggests over 40% of Australian preschoolers are experiencing anxiety disorders. While some anxiety is normal in children, parents are encouraged to engage in proactive strategies such as open conversations, validation, and support for brave behavior. Further resources and support are available.
- Country:
- Australia
New research reveals that a significant portion of Australian preschoolers are grappling with anxiety disorders. Conducted by Monash University, the study found that 48% of the 545 children studied exhibited symptoms of mental health disorders, with 43% meeting criteria for anxiety disorders, including separation anxiety and social phobias.
The research highlights the need for parental awareness and intervention, suggesting strategies such as open discussions about emotions, validating children's concerns, and encouraging them to confront fears in manageable ways. This proactive approach could help mitigate anxiety symptoms and foster resilient mindsets in young children.
For parents seeking additional support, consulting healthcare professionals or accessing resources like the Raising Children Network and Emerging Minds can provide valuable guidance. While the findings are preliminary, they emphasize the importance of understanding and addressing anxiety in early childhood development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Unveils State-of-the-Art Children's Hospital
ADB Commits Nearly $1 Billion to Support Laos' Sustainable, Innovation-Led Growth
Global Education Crisis Deepens: 273 Million Children Out of School, UNESCO Warns
Solidarity in Crises: PM Modi's Unwavering Support
Man Arrested in Goa for Indecent Exposure to Children