Left Menu

Anxiety in Preschoolers: Understanding and Supporting Young Minds

A study led by Monash University suggests over 40% of Australian preschoolers are experiencing anxiety disorders. While some anxiety is normal in children, parents are encouraged to engage in proactive strategies such as open conversations, validation, and support for brave behavior. Further resources and support are available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:36 IST
Anxiety in Preschoolers: Understanding and Supporting Young Minds
  • Country:
  • Australia

New research reveals that a significant portion of Australian preschoolers are grappling with anxiety disorders. Conducted by Monash University, the study found that 48% of the 545 children studied exhibited symptoms of mental health disorders, with 43% meeting criteria for anxiety disorders, including separation anxiety and social phobias.

The research highlights the need for parental awareness and intervention, suggesting strategies such as open discussions about emotions, validating children's concerns, and encouraging them to confront fears in manageable ways. This proactive approach could help mitigate anxiety symptoms and foster resilient mindsets in young children.

For parents seeking additional support, consulting healthcare professionals or accessing resources like the Raising Children Network and Emerging Minds can provide valuable guidance. While the findings are preliminary, they emphasize the importance of understanding and addressing anxiety in early childhood development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Powers Ahead: State Transmission Company to Go Public

Bihar Powers Ahead: State Transmission Company to Go Public

 India
2
Estadio Azteca Reopens with Thrilling Mexico-Portugal Showdown

Estadio Azteca Reopens with Thrilling Mexico-Portugal Showdown

 Global
3
CISF Enhances Preparedness with Joint Mock Exercise at IGI Airport

CISF Enhances Preparedness with Joint Mock Exercise at IGI Airport

 India
4
Delhi Police Busts Tech-Savvy Extortion Gang Posing as Recovery Agents

Delhi Police Busts Tech-Savvy Extortion Gang Posing as Recovery Agents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026