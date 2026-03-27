Democracy Under Siege: AICC's Shahnawaz Choudhary Condemns BJP's Conduct in J&K Assembly
AICC Secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary criticized BJP legislators for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The assembly witnessed a heated debate over the Iran conflict and a National Law University. Choudhary demanded action against BJP's disrespectful behavior, condemning their disruption of democratic processes.
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Tensions flared in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as AICC Secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary slammed BJP legislators for derogatory comments directed at Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.
The assembly session was marked by a heated exchange between Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone and BJP members, primarily concerning the Iran issue and the call for a National Law University in Jammu. Marshals intervened to prevent a scuffle between BJP's Yudhvir Sethi and Congress MLA Lone, as the latter accused the prime minister of 'meek surrender' to the US on trade and the Iran conflict.
Choudhary condemned the BJP MLAs' behavior, urging the assembly speaker to take strict action and suspend those responsible for the derogatory comments. He emphasized the importance of maintaining dignity in democratic institutions and warned against hooliganism disrupting constructive debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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