The head of Colombia's armed forces says the death toll from a military plane crash has reached 66, reports AP.
PTI | Bogota | Updated: 24-03-2026 09:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 09:27 IST
The head of Colombia's armed forces says the death toll from a military plane crash has reached 66, reports AP.
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