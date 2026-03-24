Supreme Court Ensures Equal Career Path for Women Officers in Armed Forces

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has mandated full pensionary benefits for women Short Service Commission officers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force after they were unjustly denied permanent commission.

Delivered via three distinct verdicts, the court's ruling addresses the systemic disparities in the Armed Forces' evaluation processes, which had previously hindered career progression for many female officers.

The decision highlights an array of issues, including unfair appraisal methods and outdated policy frameworks, and underscores the necessity of constitutional obligations in ensuring equality within the military.

(With inputs from agencies.)