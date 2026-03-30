Left Menu

Kerala Polls: Leaders Clash as PM Modi Targets LDF, UDF

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat has rebutted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about Kerala's political scene with strong criticism, suggesting the BJP will fail in the state. Simultaneously, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi rejected Modi's claims of alliances, emphasizing voters' awareness of political realities ahead of Kerala's upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:57 IST
Kerala Polls: Leaders Clash as PM Modi Targets LDF, UDF
CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent political exchange, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat launched a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions on the political landscape in Kerala. Karat vehemently claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will garner no support in the forthcoming elections, pointing to a state-wide disapproval of the party.

Echoing Karat's sentiments, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra publicly dismissed Modi's comments on political alliances in Kerala. She insisted that the electorate is fully cognizant of the truth behind existing alliances, undermining any misleading narratives purported by the Prime Minister.

Earlier, during a public rally in Thrissur, PM Modi described his roadshow as "memorable" while fiercely criticizing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of corrupt practices. He alleged both fronts have plundered the state for decades, swapping governance roles for personal gain. With voting efforts underway, the state gears up for elections on April 9, with results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TSA Turmoil: U.S. Airports Recover from Shutdown Chaos

TSA Turmoil: U.S. Airports Recover from Shutdown Chaos

 Global
2
Odisha Voter Roll Overhaul: 7.68 Lakh Names Removed

Odisha Voter Roll Overhaul: 7.68 Lakh Names Removed

 India
3
Chief Minister's Stand: Urging FCRA Bill Revisions

Chief Minister's Stand: Urging FCRA Bill Revisions

 India
4
Youth Legislators Shape India's Democratic Future

Youth Legislators Shape India's Democratic Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026