Kerala Polls: Leaders Clash as PM Modi Targets LDF, UDF

In a fervent political exchange, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat launched a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions on the political landscape in Kerala. Karat vehemently claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will garner no support in the forthcoming elections, pointing to a state-wide disapproval of the party.

Echoing Karat's sentiments, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra publicly dismissed Modi's comments on political alliances in Kerala. She insisted that the electorate is fully cognizant of the truth behind existing alliances, undermining any misleading narratives purported by the Prime Minister.

Earlier, during a public rally in Thrissur, PM Modi described his roadshow as "memorable" while fiercely criticizing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of corrupt practices. He alleged both fronts have plundered the state for decades, swapping governance roles for personal gain. With voting efforts underway, the state gears up for elections on April 9, with results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)