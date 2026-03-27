India Asserts Unity Amidst West Asia Conflict Challenges

An 'informal group of ministers', spearheaded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has been established by the Indian government to address issues around the West Asia conflict, according to sources on Friday. The team includes prominent figures such as Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Hardeep Singh Puri.

The initiative arises from the ongoing conflict that began on February 28, following the US-Israel attack on Iran. The war has substantially influenced global economies, escalating oil and gas prices, impacting lives across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with chief ministers, discussing nationwide readiness amid these challenges.

In Parliament, Modi highlighted the enduring nature of the conflict and its impact on fuel, security, and resident Indians in West Asia. Following this, he initiated seven empowered groups to address these long-term consequences. The government also called for an all-party discussion, emphasizing a cohesive national response.

(With inputs from agencies.)