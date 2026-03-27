Diplomatic Bridges: Pakistan and Global Powers Advocate Peace in West Asia

On Friday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to deliberate on the ongoing peace initiatives in West Asia. Discussions aimed at bringing stability to the region were emphasized, as both officials underscored the urgent need to cease hostilities and resume peace negotiations.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is a prominent member of the CPC Central Committee, expressed appreciation for Pakistan's ongoing peace efforts. The conversation comes in the wake of Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong's meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlighting China's commitment to supporting Pakistan economically and promoting regional stability.

Additionally, Dar engaged with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The dialogue focused on recent geopolitical developments, reinforcing the necessity of continuous diplomatic interactions to foster a peaceful and stable environment in West Asia. Both nations reiterated their intent to maintain close cooperation on these critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)