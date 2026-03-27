Congress Rebels Shake Up Puducherry Poll Dynamics

In a dramatic turn of events leading up to the April 9 assembly elections, Puducherry Congress chief V Vaithilingam has announced that action will be taken against five party workers who filed nominations against the DMK's allocated constituencies. This move comes amidst a pre-poll alliance which earmarked 16 seats to the Congress under an agreement with the INDIA bloc's DMK.

The seat-sharing deal allotted 14 constituencies to the DMK, with one seat further designated to VCK. While all official Congress candidates submitted their nominations compliantly, six rebel party members complicated matters by entering the race in areas promised to the DMK. Only one has since retracted.

Among the rebel candidates is former minister M O H F Shah Jahan, contesting in Kalapet. Shah Jahan, determined to push through, refused to withdraw his candidacy, claiming intentions to develop the constituency. The party leadership now faces the pressure of internal dissent threatening the alliance strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)