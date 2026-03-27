Kerala Youth Urged to Vote in 'My Vote, My Strength' Campaign

The Election Commission of India has announced a state-wide campaign aimed at increasing voter participation among young people in Kerala. The 'My Vote, My Strength' initiative, spearheaded with the collaboration of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) and local police, is set to launch at Manaveeyam Veedhi, Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The initiative responds to a worrying trend of declining voter turnout among the young electorate, particularly those aged 18-29, who form a substantial portion of the voter base in Kerala. To combat voter apathy, the campaign will engage young voters through street plays, flash mobs, and educational sessions conducted by KeLSA lawyers and volunteers.

A series of events have been planned at various strategic locations across Kerala, focusing on encouraging first-time voters to understand the significance of their vote and to exercise it conscientiously. The effort highlights the theme 'My Vote, My Power', emphasizing the importance of informed voting in a democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)