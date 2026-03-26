West Asia Crisis Halts Basmati Rice Exports, Threatens Indian Economy

The intensifying conflict in West Asia has severely impacted India's premium basmati rice exports, leading to substantial losses for traders and jeopardizing the livelihoods of farmers. According to a businessman from Bhopal, consignments of Premium 1121 Basmati rice are stuck at ports, blocking payments between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 25,000 crore.

This logistical nightmare comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions that have prompted the Indian government to convene an all-party meeting. Chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the meeting sought to address the ramifications of the crisis, with attendance from senior ministers, including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S. Jaishankar, reflecting the gravity of the issue.

Reports highlight potentially severe impacts across other sectors, from fertilisers to airlines, due to their reliance on West Asian markets. The disruption also threatens the supply chain of crucial imports like crude oil and LNG. Crisil Ratings warns of possible short-term production challenges, echoing calls for close monitoring as the regional tension shows no signs of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)