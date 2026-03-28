Sky Extravaganza: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team's Thrilling Display Over Sukhna Lake
The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) amazed audiences with daring aerial maneuvers over Sukhna Lake on the second day of their airshow. Attendees included high-profile dignitaries, and 10,000 spectators enjoyed the showcase, featuring complex formations and smoke trails, marking the team's second visit to Chandigarh in six months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) showcased a dazzling aerial performance over Sukhna Lake on Saturday, captivating a crowd eager to witness the spectacle.
Prominent figures, including Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Ministers Bhagwant Mann and Nayab Singh Saini, were present to witness the engineering feats.
The Hawk Mk-132 jets performed intricate formations, mesmerizing 10,000 spectators as they executed loops and dives with precision. Shuttle buses facilitated access, with entry granted through a paid app for this exhilarating event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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