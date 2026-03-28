Chhattisgarh CM Ensures Steady Supply Amid West Asia Crisis

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed officials to closely monitor the stock and supply of cooking gas and petroleum products amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. Sai emphasized that delivering essential services without disruption is the government's priority.

In a recent review meeting, which included senior state officials and oil company representatives, it was assured that essential goods and services remain unaffected across Chhattisgarh. Sai instructed officials to act decisively against hoarding and profiteering.

The Chief Minister also addressed the law and order situation, cautioning against the spread of false information. Authorities were urged to take immediate action against activities threatening to create artificial shortages or panic among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)