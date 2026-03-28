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Diplomatic Dialogue: Iran and Pakistan Discuss Mideast Conflict

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the need for trust in facilitating talks on the Middle East conflict, during a discussion with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. Pezeshkian praised Pakistan's diplomatic efforts as Sharif briefed him on ongoing dialogues with the US and Gulf nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:07 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Iran and Pakistan Discuss Mideast Conflict
Masoud Pezeshkian
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has highlighted the necessity of trust as a foundation for dialogue and mediation efforts concerning the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. His comments came during a conversation with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister's office revealed on Saturday.

In the course of the discussion, Pezeshkian commended Pakistan for its diplomatic endeavors. The leaders focused on the regional hostilities and explored potential resolutions to the conflict during their hour-long call. Insights into Pakistan's diplomatic communications were shared by Sharif, detailing interactions with the United States and several Gulf states.

This diplomatic exchange underscores the collaborative efforts of regional leaders to navigate and mitigate the tensions impacting the Middle East, highlighting Pakistan's role in facilitating crucial discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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