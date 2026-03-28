Mamata Banerjee Predicts BJP's Downfall Amid Allegations of Electoral Manipulation
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses the Election Commission of aiding BJP in voter name deletions and vows for anti-BJP alliances post-election. She highlights development projects under TMC rule and criticizes the central government's unmet promises and financial restrictions, urging vigilance in upcoming elections.
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Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has forecasted the decline of BJP's power, alleging the Election Commission is complicit in voter disenfranchisement in favor of BJP. Banerjee, while addressing election rallies in Raniganj and Purulia, accused the saffron party of plotting to undermine West Bengal's statehood.
Banerjee criticized the Special Intensive Revision for deleting 1.20 crore voter names, asserting its intent is to erode democratic rights. She promised free legal aid to those affected, emphasizing TMC's commitment to retaining voting rights and preventing citizen marginalization through NRC plans.
Banerjee contrasted TMC's developmental achievements with BJP-led center's failures, highlighting reduced unemployment and infrastructure growth in Bengal. She urged vigilance among TMC workers during the election process and encouraged women to actively counter BJP's influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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