Karnataka MLA Rejects IPL Tickets, Criticizes VIP Culture
Senior Karnataka BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar rejected IPL tickets offered to MLAs, criticizing it as 'VIP culture.' The tickets were intended for an IPL match at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kumar expressed surprise that the government was quick to announce the decision following Assembly discussions about seating and ticket allocations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar from Karnataka has made headlines by rejecting IPL tickets allocated to legislators, labeling the practice as 'VIP culture.'
The allocation was announced a day after an Assembly debate addressing improper ticket distribution for venues across party lines.
Amidst public criticism, Kumar's refusal shines a spotlight on political privileges and their impact on public perception.
(With inputs from agencies.)