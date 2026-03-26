Congress Gears Up for Assam 2026 Elections Amid Media Intimidation Allegations

The Congress party has announced a strategic move by appointing a team of six All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers to oversee the forthcoming 2026 Assam Assembly Elections. This decision, ratified by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, indicates the party's determined efforts to challenge the BJP-led NDA government in Assam.

Among the newly appointed observers are Ashok Singh, Vinod Verma, Anirudh Singh, Virendra Rathore, Yogesh Dixit, and Aditya Sharma. This announcement coincides with heightened tensions as Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi condemns the recent torching of the Assamese daily Asomiya Pratidin. Gogoi blames Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for fostering an antagonistic atmosphere against media entities.

In a fiery press conference, Gogoi alleged that the current political climate, fueled by Sarma, is increasingly adversarial to press freedom. He highlighted a series of intimidation tactics allegedly directed at journalists, including physical threats and police interventions. Gogoi criticized the government for neglecting democratic norms and prioritizing controversial elements in electoral preparations as Assam heads to the polls on April 9.