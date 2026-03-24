BJP's Strategic 'Chakravyuh' for 2026 Elections

BJP national president Nitin Nabin held a series of strategic meetings to enhance the party's preparedness for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, insiders revealed. A part of a broader initiative by the central leadership, these efforts aim to revamp the party's campaign strategies.

Described as a 'Chakravyuh,' the plan involves multi-layered tactics focusing on booth management, narrative building, and micro-level mobilization. Nabin led high-level meetings with state leaders to boost digital outreach and strengthen organizational networks, ensuring strategic communication leading up to the elections.

Political analysts note that the focus on refining booth-level structures and foregrounding local issues underscores the party's strategy. This visit marks an intensified push by the BJP leadership, expected to galvanize their election preparations and energize the political landscape in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)