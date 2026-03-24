Gurumurthy Predicts Challenges for Vijay's Political Aspirations in Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Thuglak magazine editor Swaminathan Gurumurthy expressed skepticism over Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay's potential success in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Gurumurthy emphasized that Vijay's decision to operate independently rather than joining forces with political heavyweights like AIADMK or Congress could hinder his electoral prospects.

Discussing Tamil Nadu's political dynamics, Gurumurthy noted that the fragmented state of major parties like DMK and AIADMK presents opportunities for change. He highlighted Vijay's 'hero mentality,' suggesting it may be a hindrance without a strategic advisor. He lamented Vijay's lack of collaboration with AIADMK, especially after its alliance with BJP, and suggested a missed opportunity for partnership with Congress.

Citing actor-turned-politician MG Ramachandran's strategic entry into politics, Gurumurthy advised Vijay to have commenced his political groundwork years ago. He reflected on historical precedence, noting how similar anti-establishment sentiments in the past have not yielded success. Despite the challenges, Vijay continues his campaign efforts, aiming for a strong electoral debut with TVK.

(With inputs from agencies.)