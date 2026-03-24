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Drone Incident Sparks Regional Security Concerns

A military drone from Ukraine crashed in Lithuania, intended to target Russian oil exports. Lithuania's government links the incident to broader regional security issues arising from Russian aggression against Ukraine. As a NATO member, Lithuania supports Ukraine and seeks increased air defenses against potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:03 IST
Drone Incident Sparks Regional Security Concerns
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A military drone from Ukraine crashed in Lithuania, targeting Russian oil exports, according to Lithuania's government.

The drone was part of an attack on Russia's Primorsk oil terminal, with Lithuania emphasizing the broader security risks posed by Russian aggression.

Lithuania, a NATO member, supports Ukraine and has requested increased air defenses due to regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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