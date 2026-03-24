Stray Military Drone Sparks Regional Security Concerns

A military drone originating from Ukraine targeted at Russia crashed in Lithuania, raising significant security concerns across the region. The incident was confirmed by Lithuania's Prime Minister on Tuesday.

The Lithuanian army reported that the drone entered its airspace and ultimately crashed into an ice-covered lake about 20 kilometers from the Belarus border. Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene emphasized that this incident is part of a broader security threat fueled by Russian hostility towards Ukraine, which poses additional risks to the region.

In response to past incidents and the persistent threat, Lithuania petitioned NATO last year for enhanced air defences after military drones from Belarus inadvertently entered its territory twice in July 2025, according to Lithuanian intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)