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Political Tension Escalates in Murshidabad After Ram Navami Clashes

Political leaders in West Bengal trade accusations over the recent communal clashes in Murshidabad during Ram Navami. BJP's Dilip Ghosh blames Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for inciting violence, while Banerjee contests, alleging interference by transferring police officers ahead of elections, leading to the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:05 IST
Political Tension Escalates in Murshidabad After Ram Navami Clashes
West Bengal BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The ongoing political tension in West Bengal intensified as BJP leader Dilip Ghosh directly accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of fostering communal unrest in Murshidabad during Ram Navami. Ghosh alleged that Banerjee's actions and policies contributed to the violent clash between two communities.

In his remarks to ANI, Ghosh lamented the chaos following the enactment of the CAA and Waqf Bill, asserting that Banerjee, as the chief authority, should be held accountable. The BJP leader claimed that her governance led to Hindus fleeing from Murshidabad to Malda.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee countered these allegations in a public address, citing the Election Commission's police officer transfers as the root cause of the unrest. Banerjee claimed that these officers, allegedly aligned with BJP interests, incited the violence in Raghunathganj to undermine her administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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