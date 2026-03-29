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Kerala's Political Chess: Allegations, Deals, and Election Dynamics

Kerala's outgoing Opposition Leader, VD Satheesan, alleges a covert agreement between CPI(M) and BJP, accusing the Left-led government of yielding to central agencies on corruption probes. Satheesan refutes claims of seeking RSS support, emphasizing Congress's dominance in recent elections and foreseeing a UDF victory with a robust margin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:06 IST
Kerala's Political Chess: Allegations, Deals, and Election Dynamics
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant political revelation, Kerala's outgoing Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader, VD Satheesan, has reaffirmed allegations of a clandestine pact between the CPI(M) and the BJP-led NDA. Satheesan contends that the Left government is appeasing the central alliance to obstruct investigations into their corruption cases.

Speaking to ANI, Satheesan, who is contesting for re-election from the North Paravur Assembly constituency in April, accused central agencies like the ED and CBI of leniency towards cases involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's family. Citing cases like SNC-Lavalin and gold smuggling, he alleged political compromise in exchange for favours.

Furthermore, Satheesan refuted allegations from RV Babu, a leader from the pro-RSS outfit Hindu Aikya Vedi, about soliciting RSS support during past Kerala elections. Instead, he turned the tables, accusing the Chief Minister of engaging with RSS leaders. Satheesan underscored Congress's electoral strength, highlighting the recent UDF successes and the anticipated overwhelming victory in upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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