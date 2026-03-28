Trinamool Congress Strikes Back at BJP 'Chargesheet'
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) refuted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's accusations against the Mamata Banerjee government, alleging that the BJP is seeking to polarize West Bengal. The TMC criticized the BJP's record on women's safety, violence in Manipur, and illegal immigration, challenging several claims made by Shah.
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The Trinamool Congress fiercely countered Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations against the Mamata Banerjee administration. They accused the BJP of attempting to polarize West Bengal on the brink of elections.
In a press conference, senior TMC figures questioned the BJP-led Centre's handling of persistent violence in Manipur and the overall safety climate for women in BJP-ruled states. They launched a scathing rebuttal of Shah's claims about infiltration, corruption, and political violence under TMC's governance.
Highlighting his accountability as Union Home Minister, TMC leaders challenged Shah to address ongoing infiltration issues. Basu, Moitra, and Azad targeted the BJP's strategy, suggesting that accusations of infiltration were tactics to create divisions within Bengal.
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