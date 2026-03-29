BJP Rallies for Assam: Shah's Spectacular Show Boosts Campaign
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's grand show in Assam, featuring a roadshow and a Diya portrait, marks a significant push for BJP's election campaign as the party eyes a third consecutive term with over 90 seats in the upcoming elections, challenging Congress for the 126-seat assembly.
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On Saturday, BJP workers artfully created a portrait of Union Home Minister Amit Shah using diyas at Shaheed Maidan. This spectacle set the stage for the Vijay Sankalp rally in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, ahead of the anticipated Assam Assembly elections.
Energizing his supporters, Shah led a massive roadshow in Guwahati, drawing enthusiastic crowds. With flower petals showered on them, his presence invigorated party workers and supporters alike. Amit Shah declared that the BJP is set to claim a decisive victory, predicting over 90 Assembly seats.
As the political scene heats up in Assam, the BJP faces off against Congress for control of the 126-seat assembly. The state's election narrative revolves around whether the BJP, helmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, can clinch a third term. Polls open on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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