AIADMK's Palaniswami Pushes for GST Cut on Match Industry

In a vigorous bid to support the match industry, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced efforts to lower the GST rate from 18% to 12% during an election campaign speech in Kovilpatti, Tuticorin district.

Highlighting the significant employment provided by the match and fireworks industries in Tamil Nadu, primarily in Kovilpatti and Sivakasi, Palaniswami emphasized his party's commitment to improving conditions for workers. He pledged to establish a welfare board and enhance aid for salt-pan workers during rain seasons.

Moreover, Palaniswami targeted drug trafficking in his discourse, promising a drug-free Tamil Nadu. He criticized the ruling DMK for their actions and promised better quality rice in Public Distribution System shops, mirroring those in private stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)