Left Menu

AIADMK's Palaniswami Pushes for GST Cut on Match Industry

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami announced plans to advocate for a reduction in GST for the match industry from 18% to 12%. As part of his election campaign in Tamil Nadu, he also vowed to tackle drug trafficking and improve welfare measures for workers in match and fireworks industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kovilpatti | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:06 IST
AIADMK's Palaniswami Pushes for GST Cut on Match Industry
Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

In a vigorous bid to support the match industry, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced efforts to lower the GST rate from 18% to 12% during an election campaign speech in Kovilpatti, Tuticorin district.

Highlighting the significant employment provided by the match and fireworks industries in Tamil Nadu, primarily in Kovilpatti and Sivakasi, Palaniswami emphasized his party's commitment to improving conditions for workers. He pledged to establish a welfare board and enhance aid for salt-pan workers during rain seasons.

Moreover, Palaniswami targeted drug trafficking in his discourse, promising a drug-free Tamil Nadu. He criticized the ruling DMK for their actions and promised better quality rice in Public Distribution System shops, mirroring those in private stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

 Global
2
PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Kannur rally.

PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul...

 India
3
CPI(M) no longer Left party but extreme Right wing party, says Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.

CPI(M) no longer Left party but extreme Right wing party, says Rahul Gandhi ...

 India
4
Japan Extends Missile Reach as Security Tensions Rise

Japan Extends Missile Reach as Security Tensions Rise

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026