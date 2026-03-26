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Nagaland's Vision 2047: An Inclusive and Growth-Oriented Budget

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio presented a Rs 337.04 crore deficit budget for 2026-27, highlighting a decreased central tax share. The budget, aiming for inclusivity and growth, unveiled 17 new programs focusing on women entrepreneurship, skill development, and transport, with a total development outlay of Rs 1,350 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:25 IST
Nagaland's Vision 2047: An Inclusive and Growth-Oriented Budget
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Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has unveiled a deficit budget of Rs 337.04 crore for the financial year 2026-27, citing a reduction in the state's share of central taxes. Presenting the budget in the assembly, Rio emphasized its focus on inclusivity and growth, introducing 17 new initiatives across various sectors.

The budget sets the state's gross receipts at Rs 22,507.10 crore and gross expenditure at Rs 22,127.33 crore. While the state's own revenue is expected to be Rs 2,714.44 crore, its share in central taxes is estimated at Rs 7,341.28 crore, significantly lower than previous allocations.

Among the key initiatives proposed are funds for women entrepreneurship, transport infrastructure, and skill development. A notable highlight is an Innovation Seed Fund intended to empower 1,000 nano women entrepreneurs. Additionally, Rs 3 crore has been allocated to boost sports, aiming to elevate Naga athletes to international prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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