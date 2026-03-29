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Smoke Disruption at Modi's Rally: Amplifier Spark Causes Stir

A smoke incident from an amplifier at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP rally in Kottamaidanam, Palakkad was promptly handled by sound system operators and police. The situation arose half an hour before Modi's arrival, likely due to an amplifier overload. The rally proceeded smoothly with a replacement device.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:48 IST
Smoke Disruption at Modi's Rally: Amplifier Spark Causes Stir
  • Country:
  • India

A tense moment unfolded at Kottamaidanam in Palakkad, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a BJP rally, as smoke was seen coming from an amplifier. Police quickly acted to ensure safety.

According to officials, the smoke incident occurred approximately 30 minutes before Modi's arrival. It was attributed to the amplifier overheating due to overloading, noted sound system operators.

The amplifier was swiftly replaced, allowing the event to proceed without further incident. Enthusiastic crowds were present, both at the venue and along the arrival route, hoping to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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