Smoke Disruption at Modi's Rally: Amplifier Spark Causes Stir

A tense moment unfolded at Kottamaidanam in Palakkad, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a BJP rally, as smoke was seen coming from an amplifier. Police quickly acted to ensure safety.

According to officials, the smoke incident occurred approximately 30 minutes before Modi's arrival. It was attributed to the amplifier overheating due to overloading, noted sound system operators.

The amplifier was swiftly replaced, allowing the event to proceed without further incident. Enthusiastic crowds were present, both at the venue and along the arrival route, hoping to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)