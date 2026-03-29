Congress Unveils Nominees for West Bengal Assembly Elections
The Congress party has announced its candidates for 284 constituencies in the West Bengal Assembly Elections. Key figures include Ranjan Chowdhury and Mausam Noor. The elections will occur in two phases, with the first phase's polling on April 23 and the second phase's on April 29. Results will be declared on May 4.
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On Sunday, the Congress party revealed its list of candidates for 284 constituencies ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections. Key nominations include Ranjan Chowdhury for Baharampur and the recently joined Mausam Noor for Malatipur, highlighting the party's strategic moves.
Other notable candidates are Madhap Rai for Darjeeling and Abdul Hannan for Sujapur, among others. This election features a two-phased polling schedule for the 294-member Assembly. The vote count will transpire on May 4, a date keenly anticipated by stakeholders.
The Election Commission of India has outlined that the first phase, covering 152 constituencies, begins with a gazette notification on March 30. Critical deadlines such as nomination filing and withdrawal range from April 6 to April 9. The second phase follows a similar process, with final votes cast on April 29.
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