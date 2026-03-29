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Congress Announces Strong Lineup for West Bengal Elections

The Congress announced its first list of 284 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly polls, featuring significant names like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mausam Noor. The party plans to contest solo, banking on candidates with deep organizational roots to challenge incumbent powers, including a high-stakes battle against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:23 IST
Congress Announces Strong Lineup for West Bengal Elections
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The Congress party has unveiled its initial list of 284 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, with notable figures such as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mausam Noor prominent among them. These nominations reflect Congress's strategy to go solo in the contest for the 294 assembly seats.

Chowdhury has been fielded from Baharampur, while Noor will contest from Malatipur, as the party aims to leverage candidates with strong local ties. The race in Bhabanipur is poised to be particularly contentious, with Pradip Prasad set against Trinamool Congress's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Despite recent allegations, the party continues to support Ali Imran Ramz (Victor) for the Chakulia seat. The unveiling of the candidate list came after extensive discussions among top party leaders, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi overseeing the process. Elections are scheduled for April, with vote counting on May 4.

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