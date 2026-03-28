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Tragic Nor'wester Strikes Odisha: Lives Lost and Injuries Reported

A severe Nor'wester storm in Odisha's Mayurbhanj and Puri districts resulted in three deaths and three injuries. Strong winds and thunderstorms struck Baripada late Friday, causing fatalities and injuries due to road accidents and falling trees. Structural damages were also reported across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:46 IST
Tragic Nor'wester Strikes Odisha: Lives Lost and Injuries Reported
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating Nor'wester ravaged Odisha's Mayurbhanj and Puri districts late Friday, claiming the lives of three individuals and injuring three others, authorities reported. The storm, characterized by powerful winds and thunderstorms, began its onslaught around 11 pm in the Baripada district headquarters.

The fatalities occurred as two individuals on motorcycles were unable to maintain control and collided with roadside trees amid the storm. The victims were identified as Ramdas Hansada of Asanayoda and Nagen Murmu from the Khunta area. Those injured are currently receiving medical care at the Baripada district headquarters hospital.

In a separate incident in Puri, Jagannath Behera from Alis village died when a coconut tree fell on him as the storm battered the area. The adverse weather also caused significant damage to houses in Kanas, Delanga, and Satyabadi areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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