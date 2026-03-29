Left Menu

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee Intensify Battle against BJP Ahead of West Bengal Polls

As West Bengal gears up for elections, TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have fiercely criticized the BJP, accusing it of instigating violence and targeting minorities. Both leaders have issued bold challenges to opposition figures and underscored TMC's determination to win the upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:44 IST
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee Intensify Battle against BJP Ahead of West Bengal Polls
TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee attributed the recent Ram Navami violence to BJP's machinations and spotlighted the Centre's alleged harsh treatment of minorities. Addressing a rally on Sunday, Banerjee used a football metaphor to motivate his supporters, emphasizing an aggressive electoral push to secure victory against the BJP. Banerjee accused the Election Commission of altering official positions to aid BJP in spreading violence during religious festivities, contrasting this with the peaceful celebrations of Durga Puja and Eid. He urged unity within the TMC ranks, warning defectors of potential consequences.

Furthermore, Banerjee challenged Humayun Kabir of the Janata Unnayan Party and Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury to request the Centre to withdraw their security details, pledging state protection in return. He called out the Centre's alleged mistreatment of minorities, suggesting the moral obligation for opposition leaders to act.

On the same day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a potent critique of the BJP, accusing the party of inciting communal tensions and asserting that their governance results in attacks on marginalized groups and cultural ostracism. She reiterated her resolve to fight for secularism and equality in West Bengal, aligning this stance with the upcoming two-phase polling in April. In the previous state elections, TMC delivered a decisive defeat to the BJP, a performance they hope to replicate.

TRENDING

1
Golden Glory: Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Kick Off with Stunning Performances

Golden Glory: Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Kick Off with Stunning Performan...

 India
2
Congress releases first list of 284 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls.

Congress releases first list of 284 candidates for West Bengal assembly poll...

 India
3
Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes

Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes

 United Arab Emirates
4
Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026