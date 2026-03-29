TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee Intensify Battle against BJP Ahead of West Bengal Polls

In the lead-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee attributed the recent Ram Navami violence to BJP's machinations and spotlighted the Centre's alleged harsh treatment of minorities. Addressing a rally on Sunday, Banerjee used a football metaphor to motivate his supporters, emphasizing an aggressive electoral push to secure victory against the BJP. Banerjee accused the Election Commission of altering official positions to aid BJP in spreading violence during religious festivities, contrasting this with the peaceful celebrations of Durga Puja and Eid. He urged unity within the TMC ranks, warning defectors of potential consequences.

Furthermore, Banerjee challenged Humayun Kabir of the Janata Unnayan Party and Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury to request the Centre to withdraw their security details, pledging state protection in return. He called out the Centre's alleged mistreatment of minorities, suggesting the moral obligation for opposition leaders to act.

On the same day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a potent critique of the BJP, accusing the party of inciting communal tensions and asserting that their governance results in attacks on marginalized groups and cultural ostracism. She reiterated her resolve to fight for secularism and equality in West Bengal, aligning this stance with the upcoming two-phase polling in April. In the previous state elections, TMC delivered a decisive defeat to the BJP, a performance they hope to replicate.