Negotiations Intensify: TNCC Aims for Final Pact on 28 Constituencies
TNCC President K Selvaperunthugai announced the identification of 23 out of 28 constituencies for the upcoming Assembly elections, with pending negotiations on five seats. Discussions are ongoing with alliance partner DMK, particularly over the Kanyakumari region. The party aims to finalize seat allocations shortly and dismisses rumors of a weakened alliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:51 IST
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The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has zeroed in on 23 constituencies out of a possible 28 for the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, but negotiations continue on five seats still undecided.
President K Selvaperunthugai, in a coordination meeting, mentioned that the delay arises partly due to alliance partners fielding candidates in some requested constituencies, notably in the Kanyakumari region.
The TNCC is confident of retaining its stronghold, having reclaimed 16 previously won segments, and assures that the final seat allocation pact is imminent despite ongoing discussions with DMK.
(With inputs from agencies.)