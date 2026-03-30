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Kerala's Youth Vote: Caught Between Apathy and Aspiration

As Kerala's Assembly polls approach, a growing sense of apathy and disillusionment is visible among young voters. Many feel disconnected from traditional political styles and lack trust in the impact of their vote. The Election Commission hopes to boost youth participation through campaigns and awareness initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 09:50 IST
Kerala's Youth Vote: Caught Between Apathy and Aspiration
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In Kerala, with Assembly elections set for April 9, young voters are at a crossroads between disillusionment and civic duty. Many express frustration, feeling their vote will not impact governance.

Voter Archit, newly added to the electoral roll, cynically observes the self-interest of political parties, aligning with a trend of increasing youth disengagement. Similarly, Shreya, a first-time voter, is indecisive about her choice, viewing her vote as a potential waste.

Efforts by the Election Commission aim to address these concerns. A campaign titled 'My Vote, My Strength' hopes to inspire greater youth involvement by highlighting the importance of participation amidst this clear climate of skepticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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