Kerala's Youth Vote: Caught Between Apathy and Aspiration

In Kerala, with Assembly elections set for April 9, young voters are at a crossroads between disillusionment and civic duty. Many express frustration, feeling their vote will not impact governance.

Voter Archit, newly added to the electoral roll, cynically observes the self-interest of political parties, aligning with a trend of increasing youth disengagement. Similarly, Shreya, a first-time voter, is indecisive about her choice, viewing her vote as a potential waste.

Efforts by the Election Commission aim to address these concerns. A campaign titled 'My Vote, My Strength' hopes to inspire greater youth involvement by highlighting the importance of participation amidst this clear climate of skepticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)