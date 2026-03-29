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Congress Hits Back: Kerala's Plea Ignored by PM Modi, Says Pawan Khera

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting Kerala during critical times, such as the 2018 floods and the 2024 Wayanad landslide. Khera accused Modi of being 'absent' when needed most and of ignoring Kerala's crises while focusing on damaging portrayals of the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:06 IST
Congress Hits Back: Kerala's Plea Ignored by PM Modi, Says Pawan Khera
Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused him of ignoring the urgent needs of Kerala during its most challenging times. Specifically, Khera pointed out the lack of adequate financial support during the severe floods in 2018 and the landslide crisis in Wayanad in 2024.

Khera alleged that Modi was 'absent' when Kerala required assistance the most, providing only a fraction of the necessary funds. He criticized the Prime Minister's selective attention to Kerala, accusing him of focusing on narratives that tarnish the state's reputation instead of offering substantive aid.

Khera also took aim at Modi's domestic and international crisis management, arguing that the Prime Minister had failed to effectively leverage India's political influence in West Asia to aid stranded Malayalees. Additionally, he remarked on BJP's opportunistic presence in Kerala, labeling the party as visible only during elections and inactive otherwise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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